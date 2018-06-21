La protesta en Barcelona es una de las primera convocadas, pero no la única, tras conocer la decisión de la Audiencia de Navarra de dejar a los cinco miembros de 'La Manada' en libertad bajo una fianza de 6.000 euros.
Será a las 19.00 horas de este jueves cuando se produzca la movilización en la Plaça Sant Jume de Barcelona. En Pamplona la concentración tendrá lugar este mismo jueves en la Plaza del Ayuntamiento de la ciudad a las 19.00 horas. A la misma hora de este jueves en Bilbao en la Plaza de Unamuno también habrá manifestaciones.
En Mallorca y Sevilla también se producirán movilizaciones este jueves 21 a las 20.00 horas. En el mismo momento está convocada una manifestación en Salamanca en la Plaza Mayor.
Mañana está convocada en Madrid a la misma hora frente al Ministerio de Justicia. En Zaragoza, la manifestación en Zaragoza será este viernes 22 a las 19.00 frente a la Audiencia Provincial.
TODAS A LAS CALLES pic.twitter.com/ABR6kmH0fR— Paula Bonet (@paulaboneti) 21 de junio de 2018
(Habrá ampliación)
