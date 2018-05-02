La Unidad de Ciberdelincuencia de la Policía Nacional está analizando si se han publicado en las últimas horas datos personales de la víctima de La Manada que pudieran ser constitutivos de delito.
Según ha informado en un tuit publicado en su cuenta oficial, la unidad policial está investigando si se podrían haber publicado datos personales y privados, como el DNI, de la víctima de La Manada.
"En la Red, y en el mundo real, NO todo vale", ha indicado la Policía Nacional en su mensaje publicado en la red social, acompañado del siguiente 'hastag': "#Respeto".
Nuestra Unidad de Ciberdelincuencia está analizando si se han publicado datos de la víctima de la Manada, personales y privados (como su DNI), que pudieran ser constitutivos de delito.— Policía Nacional (@policia) 2 de mayo de 2018
En la Red, y en el mundo real, NO todo vale. #Respeto
Distintos medios digitales han publicado a lo largo de este miércoles que esta madrugada se habrían difundido en, al menos dos foros, distintos datos personales, como su nombre y apellidos, y fotografías de la víctima de la Manada, junto a los perfiles en las redes sociales.
