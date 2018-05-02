Público
Público

La Manada La Policía investiga la publicación de datos personales de la víctima de 'La Manada'

Distintos medios digitales han publicado que esta madrugada se habrían difundido en, al menos dos foros, distintos datos personales, como su nombre y apellidos, y fotografías de la joven madrileña, junto a los perfiles en las redes sociales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. - EFE

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, Madrid. EFE

La Unidad de Ciberdelincuencia de la Policía Nacional está analizando si se han publicado en las últimas horas datos personales de la víctima de La Manada que pudieran ser constitutivos de delito.

Según ha informado en un tuit publicado en su cuenta oficial, la unidad policial está investigando si se podrían haber publicado datos personales y privados, como el DNI, de la víctima de La Manada.

"En la Red, y en el mundo real, NO todo vale", ha indicado la Policía Nacional en su mensaje publicado en la red social, acompañado del siguiente 'hastag': "#Respeto".

Distintos medios digitales han publicado a lo largo de este miércoles que esta madrugada se habrían difundido en, al menos dos foros, distintos datos personales, como su nombre y apellidos, y fotografías de la víctima de la Manada, junto a los perfiles en las redes sociales.

Etiquetas