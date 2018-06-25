Público
'La Manada' Pontevedra propone que se declare "non grata" a 'La Manada' en toda Galicia

El alcalde de la ciudad cree que esta decisión es "necesaria" para que "se visualicen los esfuerzos y el compromiso de las administraciones públicas hacia la eliminación de esta lacra que es la violencia contra las mujeres".

Jesús Escudero ha sido el último de los cinco integrantes de 'La Manada' en presentarse esta mañana ante el juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, por haber sido condenado a nueve años de cárcel tras abusar sexualmente de una joven madrileña en Pamplona durante l

Jesús Escudero se ha presentado ante el juzgado de guardia de Sevilla esta mañana. EFE/ Pepo Herrera

El gobierno local de Pontevedra, al frente del que está el Bloque Nacionalista Galego (BNG), se dirigirá a todos los ayuntamientos de Galicia, a través de la Federación Galega de Municipios e Provincias (Fegamp), para proponer que los cinco miembros de 'La Manada' sean declarados personas "non gratas" en la Comunidad.

El portavoz del gobierno municipal de Pontevedra, Raimundo González, ha informado este lunes de esta decisión "necesaria", adoptada en la Junta de Gobierno, ante la necesidad de dar una respuesta "contundente" frente a la actitud del sistema judicial.

Esta petición se hará mediante una carta que el alcalde de la ciudad, Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores, remitirá al presidente de la Fegamp, al entender que éste es un tema de "suficiente entidad" para que los ayuntamientos de Galicia adopten un "papel activo", se posicionen al respecto y "se visualicen" los esfuerzos y el "compromiso" de las administraciones públicas "hacia la eliminación de esta lacra que es la violencia contra las mujeres".

De este modo, la Boa Vila aprobará en pleno esta declaración como personas "non gratas" y espera que el resto de municipios gallegos hagan lo mismo.

