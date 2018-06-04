Público
Público

La Manada Retiran una pancarta de un puente en Sevilla que pedía absolver a 'La Manada'

El rótulo se había colgado en uno de los puentes de la circunvalación SE-30, concretamente en la salida de Padre Pío, y en el mismo se podía leer el mensaje: "Ni abuso, ni violación. Manada absolución".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pancarta de apoyo a 'La Manada' sobre la SE-30, en Sevilla. TWITTER/@joseliqui

Pancarta de apoyo a 'La Manada' sobre la SE-30, en Sevilla. TWITTER/@joseliqui

Una pancarta que pedía la absolución para los miembros de La Manada ha sido retirada poco antes de las once de esta mañana de un puente en la circunvalación de Sevilla en la que había sido colgada durante la madrugada, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

La pancarta se había colgado en uno de los puentes de la circunvalación SE-30, concretamente en la salida de Padre Pío, y en la misma se podía leer el mensaje: "Ni abuso, ni violación. Manada absolución".

Las fuentes han indicado que se desconoce la autoría de la pancarta, así como la hora exacta a la que se ha colocado. Al mismo tiempo, otros medios informan de la presencia de otra pancarta en la que se podía leer "Prenda libertad".

Cada uno de los cinco integrantes de La Manada ha sido condenado a 9 años de cárcel por un delito continuado de abuso sexual con prevalimiento, y no por agresión sexual, a una joven madrileña en los Sanfermines de 2016.

Etiquetas