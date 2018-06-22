Público
Oposiciones Más de 300.000 personas optan a 23.512 plazas de profesor en toda España

Este sábado se celebra la primera gran oferta de empleo público en toda España desde 2009, cuando comenzaron los recortes

Fotografía de archivo de unas oposiciones. | EFE

Más de 300.000 personas se presentarán este sábado a las oposiciones convocadas en toda España para obtener una de las 23.512 plazas que se ofertan en todos los cuerpos docentes, lo que supone una plaza por trece opositores.

"Se trata de la primera gran oferta de empleo público que se celebra en toda España desde 2009, cuando comenzaron los recortes, tras el acuerdo firmado con el Ministerio de Hacienda para estabilizar plantillas", ha destacado la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) en un comunicado.

En la prueba se ha aumentado el número de opciones de temario a elegir en el examen, así como el valor de la experiencia docente en la posterior fase de concurso.

A esta oferta de empleo público le seguirán otras en el resto de los ámbitos de la Administración: Universidad, Sanidad, Justicia o Administración General del Estado, aunque Educación es el sector que agrupa el mayor número de plazas en una sola convocatoria simultánea en toda España, ha explicado este sindicato.

La oferta de plazas permitirá convertir en fijas el 90% de las plazas interinas en todos los ámbitos de las administraciones públicas (unas 250.000 plazas) y limitar la interinidad al 8% en el horizonte de 2020, ha recordado.

