Público
Público

Medio ambiente Europa pacta que el 32% de toda la energía que se consuma en 2030 sea renovable

Parlamento Europeo, la Comisión y los 28 Estados miembros llegan a un acuerdo para la nueva política energética europea en la senda de una transición hacia una economía baja en carbono.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Parque de molinos de viento para energía eólica. EFE

Parque de molinos de viento para energía eólica. EFE

El 32% de toda la energía que consuma Europa en 2030 deberá ser de origen renovable. Es el acuerdo final alcanzado en la madrugada de este jueves entre el Parlamento Europeo, la Comisión y los 28 Estados miembros, después de las prolongadas negociaciones para pactar una nueva política energética europea en la senda de una transición hacia una economía baja en carbono.

El punto de mayor conflicto entre los países era el del grado de ambición en la cuota de energías limpias a asumir por los países miembros. La propuesta de partida de los Gobiernos era un 27%, mientras que la de la Eurocámara era del 35%.

Finalmente, se ha optado por un punto intermedio, un 32% que, aunque supone una subida importante con respecto al actual uso de energías renovables en la UE (un 17%), se estima que no será suficiente para cumplir con los objetivos de reducción de emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero con los que se comprometió la Unión Europea en el marco del Acuerdo de París de 2015. Por eso, en el pacto alcanzado esta noche se ha incluido una cláusula por la que las tres partes se comprometen a revisar en 2023 ese porcentaje para, llegado el caso, aumentarlo.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas