Medio ambiente Japón da caza a 333 ballenas, pese a la prohibición

Aunque la caza de cetáceos para fines comerciales está prohibida desde 1986, un resquicio en la normativa permite que se capturen con fines científicos, lo que abre la puerta a las matanzas masivas.

Una ballena cazada por pesqueros japoneses

La temporada de caza de ballenas de la Antártida se ha saldado con 333 cetáceos muertos. Tres balleneros japoneses que partieron en noviembre han llegado este sábado al puerto de Shimonoseki, al oeste de Japón, con los 333 ejemplares de esta especie amenazada, cuya caza se sigue permitiendo para "fines científicos", ha informado la agencia de noticias Afp.

Japón prohíbe la caza de ballenas con fines comerciales desde 1986 y ha firmado la moratoria sobre la caza de la Comisión Ballenera Internacional, pero el Gobierno se ampara siempre en una cláusula de la normativa que autoriza la caza de cetáceos con fines científicos, aunque estos son dudosos.

En 2014, la Corte Internacional de Justicia determinó que la caza de ballenas que se estaba llevando a cabo en Japón no tenía fines científicos. La resolución llevó a su prohibición durante un año y a la reducción de la cuota en los años posteriores, pero se han seguido cazando.

En noviembre, el grupo de conservación marina Sea Shepard difundió un polémico vídeo sobre la caza de ballenas con arpones desde barcos japoneses en el océano Antártico que estaba en poder del Gobierno Australiano y que este se negaba a hacer público por miedo a dañar las relaciones comerciales y diplomáticas con Japón. Las imágenes fueron grabadas por trabajadores aduaneros australianos. Tras cinco años de batalla legal, la ONG consiguió por fin que se publicaran.

Aunque la demanda ha descendido en los últimos años, el consumo de ballena en Japón se popularizó tras la  II Guerra Mundial como modo de aportar proteína animal a los habitantes del país.

