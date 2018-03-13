Las intensas lluvias de la última semana han inyectado 3.813 hectómetros cúbicos a los embalses españoles, un aporte récord (del 6,8%) en una semana que no se producía desde 2010, según datos facilitados por el Ministerio de Agricultura y Pesca, Alimentación y Medio Ambiente.
Así, y según el último boletín hidrológico del Ministerio, la reserva hidráulica almacena actualmente 30.120 hm3 de agua y se eleva hasta el 53,7% de su capacidad total, superando la barrera de la mitad por primera vez en los últimos ocho meses y volviendo a niveles de junio de 2017.
Además, las lluvias que han afectado a casi toda la península de manera casi consecutiva durante el último mes, han rebajado el déficit de precipitación desde un 34% a un 10%, respecto a los valores de principios de febrero. La máxima se ha producido en Navacerrada, con 133,6 mm (133,6 l / m2).
En cualquier caso, la sequía que el país lleva padeciendo desde 2014 está lejos de solucionarse. 2018 sigue siendo el año de la década con menor cantidad de agua embalsada, según el registro histórico del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente.
Lo que ha ocurrido estas última semanas se debe a un "cambio radical en el patrón de la circulación atmosférica" que ha permitido que las borrascas circulen en nuestra latitud, ha explicado Delia Gutiérrez, portavoz de la Aemet. De momento, la situación actual de copiosas lluvias se alargará, con toda seguridad, esta semana -ha añadido la portavoz- para pronosticar que a partir de la próxima, la tendencia meteorológica prevé un cambio con el consiguiente cierre del pasillo de entrada de las bajas atlánticas a la península.
Por ámbitos, el estado de los embalses se encuentran del siguiente modo:
Cantábrico Oriental al 94,5%; Cantábrico Occidental, al 83,4%; Miño-Sil, al 70,4%; Galicia Costa, al 85,1%; Cuencas internas del País Vasco, al 100%; Duero, al 49,3%; Tajo, al 52,8%; Guadiana, al 52,1%; Tinto, Odiel y Piedras, al 95,2%; Guadalete-Barbate, al 57,6%; Guadalquivir, al 47,5%; Cuenca Mediterránea Andaluza, al 44,3%; Segura, al 20,1%; Júcar, al 28,7%; Ebro, al 71,1%; y las cuencas internas de Cataluña, al 55,4%.
