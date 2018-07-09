El Gobierno de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla puso en marcha un equipo de educadores de calle para atender a niños extranjeros que malviven en la vía pública el pasado mayo. El País adelanta que entre los miembros del equipo, que buscan a menores que necesiten atención, estaba un extrabajador del Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI) acusado por dos internos de abusos sexuales en 2015. Además, 78 alojados en el centro firmaron un escrito acusándole de malos tratos y vejaciones.
La Fiscalía investigó el caso y expulsó al trabajador del centro. Sin embargo, la causa fue archivada y cerrada sin que los dos denunciantes, solicitantes de asilo de nacionalidad siria, dieran su versión de los hechos sobre los hechos según el auto de la Audiencia de Málaga. Ambos aseguraron que les tocó los genitales y les garantizaba que aceleraría los trámites para salir más rápido del centro. El trabajador negó las acusaciones y afirmó que era "un montaje" para echarle de su puesto de trabajo.
El extrabajador del CETI no es el único caso llamativo. Un expolicia municipal fue enviado a prisión y luego condenado tras ser sorprendido con 400 kilos de hachís. Y ahora, también está dentro del personal de educadores.
El Gobierno de la ciudad autónoma de Melilla ha declinado explicar a El País cómo ha recaído la labor de atender a estos menores problemáticos en personas con este perfil. Aunque, la empresa adjudicataria del servicio, Clece, ha asegurado a este diario que "el extrabajador del CETI ha dejado de trabajar hoy mismo". "Intentamos hacerlo lo mejor posible, pero se nos ha colado", apuntan desde la empresa. En cuanto al expolicia, Clebe afirma que no tienen constancia de antecedentes.
