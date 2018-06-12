Público
Memoria Histórica El Ayuntamiento de Sanlúcar de Barrameda inicia el expediente de revocación del título honorífico a Franco

En junio de 2016 el Consistorio sanluqueño retiró la medalla que le había concedido al dictador en 1961.

Francisco Franco junto al rey Juan Carlos I./ARCHIVO

El alcalde de Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Víctor Mora (PSOE), ha firmado este martes la providencia de inicio del expediente para la revocación del título honorífico de 'Alcalde Honorario Perpetuo' concedido al general Francisco Franco.

El Consistorio sanluqueño ha recordado que el Pleno del Ayuntamiento, en sesión extraordinaria celebrada el día 19 de febrero de 1972, aprobó por aclamación nombrar 'Alcalde Honorario Perpetuo' al general Franco, jefe del Estado durante la dictadura que rigió España entre los años 1939 y 1975.

En el expediente de revocación se considera que "nadie puede sentirse legitimado, como ocurrió en el pasado, para utilizar la violencia con la finalidad de imponer sus convicciones políticas y establecer regímenes totalitarios contrarios a la libertad y dignidad de todos los ciudadanos, lo que merece la condena y repulsa de nuestra sociedad democrática".

Para instruir el expediente, se ha propuesto a la teniente de alcalde delegada del Área de Régimen Interior, Participación Ciudadana y Juventud, Rocío Sumariva, cuya designación, tras ser abordada en una comisión informativa, deberá ser elevada a Pleno.

Cabe recordar que en el mes de junio de 2016 el Ayuntamiento sanluqueño retiró al general Franco la medalla que le había concedido como distinción en 1961.

