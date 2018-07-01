Público
Memoria Histórica La Plataforma Millán Astray denuncia a Wyoming por "mentiras"

La organización de ultraderecha considera que el presentador de 'El Intermedio' ha "vertido mentiras" en contra de la figura del militar franquista y de otros "veteranos". En Mayo, la organización denunció a Manuela Carmena por los cambios en el callejero de la capital.

El fundador de la Legión y jefe de Prensa y Propaganda de la dictadura franquista José Millán Astray

La Plataforma Millán Astray, fundador de la Legión, ha interpuesto una demanda contra el presentador de televisión El Gran Wyoming por considerar que ha "vertido" mentiras en contra de la figura del militar franquista.

En un vídeo difundido en las redes y colgado en Youtube, Guillermo Rocafort, el secretario de la plataforma de ultraderecha, se dirigía directamente al presentador de El Intermedio para mostrarle el documento que prueba que le han puesto una querella por "verter mentiras" sobre Astray y otros "veteranos".

Rocafort aconseja a Miguel Monzón (nombre real del cómico) que aprenda a "ceñirse a la ley, respetar a los demás" y a dejar de "envenenar a los jóvenes".

El secretario de la organización fascista iniciaba el vídeo, además, dirigiéndose directamente al cómico de LaSexta en un tono amenazante: "Estarás preparando tu programa...viendo a ver con quién te metes y a que español difamas e insultas".

No es la primera vez que la plataforma decide actuar por la vía judicial. El pasado mes de mayo también se interpuso una una denuncia contra la Alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. Tanto es así, que la organización dedicada al militar fascista consideraba que el Ayuntamiento estaba incurriendo en un presunto delito de odio al cambiar los nombres del callejero de la capital y cumplir con la ley de memoria histórica.

