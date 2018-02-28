La Consejería de Sanidad madrileña ha informado hoy de que los casos de meningitis confirmados en la última semana en la región son cuatro: un niño y dos mujeres que siguen ingresados, y un joven de 20 años fallecido el jueves.
A falta de confirmar el tipo de microorganismo que afecta a las dos mujeres ingresadas, de 76 y 81 años respectivamente, Sanidad asegura que el caso del niño y el del joven fallecido, ambos en la localidad madrileña de Torrejón de Ardoz, "no guardan relación entre sí", ya que su origen está en dos bacterias de distinta naturaleza.
Todas las personas que hayan mantenido contacto con el niño y con el joven fallecido serán vacunados, como medida de refuerzo al tratamiento con antibiótico que ya han recibido, señala la Consejería madrileña.
Las pruebas del joven que pereció en el Hospital de Torrejón el pasado jueves confirman que "se trata de meningococo W135", mientras que los resultados microbiológicos del menor que sigue ingresado desde el domingo en el Hospital de Torrejón "confirman la presencia de la bacteria meningococo tipo Y".
Mientras, se ha descartado el posible caso de contagio de otro niño ingresado en el Hospital Infanta Leonor, por lo que actualmente son 4 los casos ya confirmados y que están siendo investigados.
El meningococo es una bacteria que se manifiesta en 13 serogrupos. Los tipos W135 e Y son de baja incidencia. Existen vacunas que se emplean en casos esporádicos y bajo indicación de los técnicos de Salud Pública, añade la consejería. La Dirección General de Salud Pública recuerda que la incidencia de la enfermedad meningocócica se mantiene "estable" en la región, y que el mayor número de casos se concentra a finales del invierno, debido a que es la época de mayor circulación de este tipo de bacterias.
