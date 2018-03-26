Público
Un menor de 15 años salva la vida a su padre en Pamplona mediante maniobras de reanimación

La Policía Municipal destaca que "este relato pone en valor la importancia de la formación a los jóvenes en situaciones de riesgo"

Samur muestra técnicas de reanimación cardiopulmonar. AYUNTAMIENTO DE MADRID

Un vecino de Pamplona sufrió este domingo una parada cardiorrespiratoria en su vivienda y su hijo de 15 años le practicó maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, con lo que le salvó la vida.

A la llegada de la patrulla policial y de las asistencias sanitarias, "el padre estaba fibrilando y consiguieron sacarlo adelante", ha informado la Policía Municipal de Pamplona en una nota.

Según el servicio médico, todo ello pudo ser posible gracias al buen trabajo realizado por el hijo. Cuando los policías hablaron con el menor, este les dijo que recientemente había recibido formación al respecto en su colegio y gracias a esos conocimientos supo cómo actuar.

La Policía Municipal ha destacado que "este relato pone en valor la importancia de la formación a los jóvenes en situaciones de riesgo" y ha animado a que se fomente esta formación entre la juventud.

