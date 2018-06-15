Público
Público

Menos víctimas por violencia machista y más condenas durante el primer trimestre de 2018

Los últimos datos del balance del Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Poder Judicial revelan que durante los tres primeros meses del año 37.829 mujeres fueron víctimas violencia de género. Además, el 68,5% de las sentencias judiciales fueron condenatorias.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Protesta contra la violencia de género. (EFE)

Protesta contra la violencia de género. (EFE)

El número de víctimas por violencia machista se ha reducido un 0,5% durante el primer trimestre del año, ya que fueron 37.829 mujeres frente a las 38.018 del mismo periodo de 2017, mientras que en los tribunales han aumentado un 2,3% las condenas dictadas contra los maltratadores.

Son datos del último balance del Observatorio contra la Violencia Doméstica y de Género del Poder Judicial, dados a conocer este viernes, sobre la actividad de los tribunales en los tres primeros meses del año.

Los órganos judiciales dictaron un total de 12.975 sentencias penales en el ámbito de la violencia de género, de las que el 68,5% (8.892) fueron condenatorias, 2,3 puntos respecto a las sentencias condenatorias dictadas en el mismo trimestre de 2017 (el 66,2).

Junto a la disminución leve de las víctimas, también se han registrado una bajada de las denuncias, el 2,3% con respecto a las que presentaron en los órganos judiciales en el mismo periodo de 2017, ya que se han contabilizado 39.586, frente a las 40.509 del año anterior.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas