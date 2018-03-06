Un mensaje en una botella de 1886, recuperado en una playa de Australia

El mensaje más antiguo conocido del mundo en una botella ha sido encontrado medio enterrado en una playa australiana, 132 años después de haber sido arrojado en el Océano Índico, a 950 kilómetros de la costa.
El mensaje tiene fecha del 12 de junio de 1886 y fue arrojado, conteniendo unas coordenadas geográficas, desde el velero alemán 'Paula' como parte de un experimento oceanográfico a largo plazo para comprender mejor las corrientes oceánicas mundiales y encontrar rutas de navegación más rápidas y eficientes.
El hallazgo ha sido confirmado como auténtico por el Western Australian Museum, que lo exhibirá al público durante los próximos 2 años. Hasta ahora, el récord mundial anterior para el mensaje más antiguo en una botella era de 108 años, cuatro meses y 18 días entre el lanzamiento y el descubrimiento, según el museo.
La botella se encontró justo al norte de la isla de Wedge, a 180 kilómetros al norte de Perth, por Tonya Illman. Cuando lo descubrió, estaba cerca del automóvil de su hijo, que se había atascado en la arena blanda.
Los investigadores creen que la botella y el mensaje probablemente desaparecieron en un año después de ser arrojados al agua, pero fueron preservados al quedar enterrados en una capa de arena húmeda, hasta que una tormenta o un evento meteorológico similar lo desenterró más de un siglo después.
