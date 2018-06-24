Metro de Madrid ofrecerá a todos sus trabajadores un TAC gratuito y voluntario para descartar cualquier afección relacionada con el amianto, según ha anunciado este sábado un portavoz de la empresa que dirige el suburbano.
Se trata de una medida más que Metro lleva a cabo, en colaboración con los sindicatos, para controlar el problema del amianto, tras la muerte de un trabajador y la enfermedad de otros cuatro que manipularon elementos con fibrocemento.
La empresa pública ha recalcado que esta prueba médica va "más allá" de lo que establece la normativa de Riesgos Laborales para estos casos, que indica la práctica de espectometrías y radiografías. "Ahora ofrecemos TACs para dar más tranquilidad a los empleados", han indicado las mismas fuentes.
La prueba médica se pondrá en marcha en los próximos días y en función de las peticiones se elaborará un calendario para que las realicen todos los trabajadores -la plantilla asciende a 6.800- que las soliciten en las próximas semanas.
Metro de Madrid ha informado esta misma mañana de esta media los sindicatos participantes en la comisión de seguimiento del Plan de Desamiantado (UGT, SL, SO, STMM). Les informarán de los detalles en una reunión el próximo martes.
"Valoramos positivamente este avance y seguiremos perseverando en la consecución de otras reivindicaciones con el objetivo de resarcir los daños generados a los trabajadores por la exposición y manipulación del amianto en nuestra empresa", ha indicado a el responsable de UGT en esta comisión, Teo Piñuelas.
