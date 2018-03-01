La jueza del Juzgado de Instrucción número 21 de Valencia que investiga el accidente de la Línea 1 de Metrovalencia, que el 3 de julio de 2006 costó la vida a 43 personas y provocó heridas a 47 más, ha citado a la exgerente de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) Marisa Gracia y a otros cuatro investigados para tomarles declaración el 26 de marzo.
Asimismo, la instructora ha dado traslado a las partes de la petición de la Fiscalía para que la investigación se prorrogue tres años más, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV).
La citación se produce después de que a mediados del pasado mes de febrero la Audiencia Provincial de Valencia ordenara a la instructora reabrir la causa del accidente, que la jueza ha llegado a archivar en tres ocasiones y que ha sido posteriormente reabierta por decisión de la propia Audiencia.
En esa resolución, la Audiencia acordaba que se ofreciera la posibilidad de declarar como investigados a Marisa Gracia, exgerente de FGV y otras siete personas más: Salvador Orts -ocupaba el cargo de jefe de estudios y proyectos y miembro del Comité de Seguridad-; Francisco Gracía -director técnico de la explotación y miembro del Comité de Seguridad-; Vicente Antonio Contreras -director adjunto de la explotación-; Sebastián Argente -exjefe de la Línea 1-; Juan José Gimeno -entonces director de la Auditoría para la seguridad y circulación-; y Manuel Sansano, exdirector de Operaciones.
