Los miembros de 'La Manada' acuden este lunes por vez primera al juzgado de Sevilla

Los cinco componentes de La Manada deben presentarse este lunes por primera vez en un juzgado de Sevilla, uno de los requisitos impuestos por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que les permitió abandonar la cárcel bajo fianza el pasado viernes.
Los condenados por abuso sexual en grupo en los Sanfermines de 2016 se han mantenido durante todo el fin de semana sin salir a la calle, evitando el contacto con la prensa y con nadie que no sean amigos y familiares.
Este lunes, en una hora no definida, los cinco tendrán que presentarse en el juzgado de guardia de Sevilla por primera vez desde que dejaron la prisión.
La sección segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra permitió que abandonaran las cárceles en las que se encontraban tras pagar una fianza de 6.000 euros mientras se resuelven en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia navarro los recursos que todas las partes del proceso presentaron contra la sentencia inicial que los condenó a nueve años de prisión por abusar en un portal de una joven de 18 años.
