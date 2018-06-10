Público
Público

Migración Hallados tres migrantes muertos a bordo de dos pateras donde viajaban otras 79 personas

Además, una embarcación con 13 mujeres y 4 niños ha llegado a las islas Chafarinas este domingo, y de madrugada, otra patera con 27 personas migrantes a bordo era rescatada en la costa de Cádiz. Este sábado, 241 personas fueron rescatadas en las costas andaluzas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
migrantes

Varias personas migrantes rescatadas ayer en el mar de Alborán. Miguel Paquet / EFE

Tres migrantes de origen subsahariano han sido encontrados muertos entre los 79 rescatados a bordo de dos pateras en alta mar por Salvamento Marítimo, que han sido trasladados a Melilla.

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla han informado a de que en una de las pateras viajaban 52 migrantes, entre ellos las tres víctimas mortales, mientras que en la otra iban 27. Las embarcaciones navegaban en aguas cercanas a la ciudad autónoma que a Almería.

Por otro lado, otras 17 personas migrantes –13 mujeres y 4 niños– han desembarcado también este domingo en las islas Chafarinas –de soberanía española–, frente a las costas de Marruecos.

Además, Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado esta madrugada otra nueva embarcación con migrantes, en este caso 27 personas de origen magrebí, algunas menores de edad, que ha sido trasladada hasta el puerto de Barbate (Cádiz). Todos los rescatados eran varones y se encontraban en buen estado de salud.

Este sábado, fueron rescatadas hasta seis embarcaciones en costas andaluzas, según su propio balance, lo que supuso un total de 241 personas según el propio balance de Salvamento Marítimo.

Etiquetas