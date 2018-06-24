Un total de 85 personas han sido rescatadas este domingo en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar y trasladadas al puerto gaditano de Tarifa, según informa el servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía en un comunicado.
El teléfono 112 ha recibido, sobre las 6,50 horas, la llamada de un particular que indicaba que estaban en una embarcación y precisaban ayuda, ya que había varias personas heridas que necesitaban asistencia sanitaria.
De inmediato, el centro coordinador informaba entonces a Salvamento Marítimo, a la Guardia Civil, a Cruz Roja, a Cuerpo Nacional de Policía y a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).
Según los datos que ha aportado Salvamento al 112, un total de 85 personas han sido rescatadas y trasladadas al puerto de Tarifa, donde se ha desplegado el operativo para prestarles la atención precisa. De momento, se desconoce si los rescatados iban en una o en varias embarcaciones.
