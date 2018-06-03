Al menos 35 personas murieron al naufragar una embarcación precaria con un número indeterminado de inmigrantes a bordo frente a las costas de Túnez, informó el ministerio de Interior.
Según la fuente, la guardia costera tunecina logró rescatar a otras 67 personas durante una operación de salvamento que aún sigue en marcha en el sur del país.
La operación de rescate estaba en curso. Los migrantes eran de origen tunecino y de otras nacionalidades. Funcionarios de seguridad dijeron que el barco estaba repleto, con cerca de 180 personas a bordo, informa Reuters.
La salida de migrantes rumbo a la costa de Europa es menos frecuente en Túnez que en su vecinos Libia y Argelia, pese a que el litoral italiano se halla más cerca de este país.
Como en esta ocasión, la mayoría de los que se aventuran al mar son jóvenes desempleados tunecinos que buscan una esperanza de futuro ante la aguda crisis económica que padece su país y que ha puesto en riesgo la única transición democrática que ha sobrevivido a las asfixiadas primaveras árabes.
