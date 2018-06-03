Público
Público

Migrantes Son ya 46 las personas muertas al naufragar un bote  frente a las costas de Túnez

La salida de migrantes rumbo a la costa de Europa es menos frecuente en Túnez que en su vecinos Libia y Argelia, pese a que el litoral italiano se halla más cerca de este país.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de un buque tunecino de salvamento marítimo. | EFE/EPA/TURKISH COAST GUARD COMMAND

Imagen de un buque tunecino de salvamento marítimo. | EFE/EPA/TURKISH COAST GUARD COMMAND

El Ministerio de Defensa tunecino eleva ya a 46 el número de personas que murieron  al naufragar una embarcación precaria con un número indeterminado de migrantes a bordo frente a las costas de Túnez.

Según la fuentes de l acartera de Interior, la guardia costera tunecina logró rescatar a otras 67 personas durante una operación de salvamento que aún sigue en marcha en el sur del país.

La operación de rescate estaba en curso. Los migrantes eran de origen tunecino y de otras nacionalidades. Funcionarios de seguridad dijeron que el barco estaba repleto, con cerca de 180 personas a bordo, informa Reuters.

La salida de migrantes rumbo a la costa de Europa es menos frecuente en Túnez que en su vecinos Libia y Argelia, pese a que el litoral italiano se halla más cerca de este país.

Como en esta ocasión, la mayoría de los que se aventuran al mar son jóvenes desempleados tunecinos que buscan una esperanza de futuro ante la aguda crisis económica que padece su país y que ha puesto en riesgo la única transición democrática que ha sobrevivido a las asfixiadas primaveras árabes.

Etiquetas