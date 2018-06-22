Público
Migrantes Huyen 28 menores llegados del Aquarius y 16 son localizados a las pocas horas

Fuentes policiales indican que la búsqueda se mantiene abierta y que es previsible que aparezcan en las próximas horas el resto de menores huidos.

Migrantes en el buque Aquarius justo antes de desembarcar en València EFE/EPA/MSF

Un total de 28 menores procedentes del buque Aquarius ha huido la pasada madrugada de la residencia de Alicante donde estaban ingresados, y 16 de ellos han sido localizados y devueltos pocas horas después al centro de acogida.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, los menores, todos próximos a los 18 años, no regresaron a la residencia dependiente de la Generalitat Valenciana en la que vivían desde el pasado lunes durante la pasada madrugada, y se estableció un dispositivo de búsqueda.

Aún quedan por localizar 12 de estos menores, mientras que otros han sido interceptados tanto en la ciudad de Alicante como en zonas cercanas, como un grupo de cuatro en el camino de La Parra, en El Campello, donde fueron alcanzados por la Guardia Civil.

El instituto armado también encontró a otro de estos menores del Aquarius caminando junto a la autovía A-70, a la altura del kilómetro 8, en la partida alicantina de Villafranqueza.

Las fuentes consultadas han indicado que la búsqueda se mantiene abierta y que es previsible que aparezcan en las próximas horas el resto de menores huidos.

