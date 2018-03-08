Público
Madrid Arena Miguel Ángel Flores, máximo responsable de la tragedia del Madrid Arena, ingresará en prisión la próxima semana

Junto a Flores, condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por cinco delitos de homicidio por imprudencia grave, deberán ingresar en prisión otras cuatro personas.

El empresario promotor y principal acusado por la tragedia del Madrid Arena, Miguel Ángel Flores, a su salida de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, donde hoy se le ha condenado a cuatro años de prisión por la muerte de cinco jóvenes ocurrida en la macrofiesta de Halloween en la madrugada del 1 de noviembre de 2012. La Sala ha considerado a Flores máximo responsable de la tragedia y le achaca que actuó intentando conseguir en todo momento el máximo beneficio económico. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El promotor y principal responsable de la tragedia del Madrid Arena, Miguel Ángel Flores, entrará voluntariamente en prisión la próxima semana después de valorar con su familia cuál es el centro penitenciario que más le conviene dentro de los existentes en la Comunidad de Madrid.

En declaraciones a Efe, el letrado de Flores, José Luis Fuertes, ha explicado que esta mañana la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid le ha comunicado a él y al resto de sentenciados cuya pena privativa de libertad es superior a los dos años que disponen de diez días para entrar en prisión de manera voluntaria.

En caso de que no se presenten se procederá a su busca, captura e ingreso en prisión, algo que en el caso de Flores está absolutamente descartado, pues acata la ejecución de la sentencia aunque haya anunciado que presentará un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Al respecto, el letrado no ha dado ninguna fecha sobre cuándo Flores ingresará en prisión pues es una decisión personal que le corresponde tomar al empresario junto a su familia, con quien estudiará este fin de semana en qué cárcel entrará, como así le permite la ley.

Flores ha llegado al tribunal esta mañana en compañía de su abogado pero ha rechazado hacer declaraciones a los medios.

Los otros condenados

Junto a Flores, condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por cinco delitos de homicidio por imprudencia grave, deberán ingresar en prisión el coordinador de proyectos del departamento de operaciones de Madrid Espacios y Congresos (Madridec), Francisco del Amo, y al director general de la promotora Diviertt, Santiago Rojo, ambos sentenciados a tres años.

Y también al jefe de personal de Diviertt, Miguel Ángel Morcillo, y al socio mayoritario de Kontrol 34, Carlos Manzanares, a quienes impuso la pena de dos años, seis meses y un día de prisión.

