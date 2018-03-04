Público
La ministra de Sanidad dice que el 8 de marzo irá a trabajar "por la igualdad"

Dolors Montserrat afirma que "no se puede decir que todas las mujeres lo tengan más difícil que los hombres" y denuncia que "la izquierda se cree con derecho a patrimonializar una causa que es de todos"

La nueva ministra de Sanidad, Dolors Montserrat, saluda a los periodistas a su llegada al Palacio de la Moncloa para participar en su primer Consejo de Ministros. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

La ministra de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad, Dolors Montserrat, ha revelado que el próximo 8 de marzo —Día de la Mujer en el que está convocada una huelga feminista— ella irá a trabajar por la igualdad. La titular de Sanidad explica en una entrevista que publica el diario La Razón que "la igualdad no es una lucha de sexos, es una lucha de mujeres, de hombres y de toda la sociedad, juntos".

"Una sociedad solo progresa si utiliza el talento femenino y el talento masculino", considera Montserrat, que agrega que "no se puede decir que todas las mujeres lo tengan más difícil que los hombres".

Para la ministra, "la izquierda se cree con derecho a patrimonializar una causa que es de todos. Hay que ver lo que ha hecho cada uno frente a la desigualdad".

Montserrat dice que "ninguna mujer tiene hoy que soportar una situación de maltrato por falta de recursos económicos. "Quiero insistirles en que no están solas", declara.

