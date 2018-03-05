Público
Público

MIR Se filtran las notas del MIR antes de que Sanidad las haga públicas

El departamento de Montserrat abrirá una investigación para ver lo que ha ocurrido, ya que, aseguran, se ha seguido el mismo procedimiento que los años anteriores

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Más de 33.000 titulados universitarios del área de Ciencias de la Salud optan a una de las 8.042 plazas de formación sanitaria especializada convocadas por el Ministerio de Sanidad para siete titulaciones y de las que 6.513 son para médicos internos resid

El departamento de Montserrat abrirá una investigación para ver lo que ha ocurrido con las notas del MIR. EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad va abrir una investigación para saber por qué se han conocido los resultados provisionales del examen del MIR -Médicos Internos Residentes-, unas horas antes de que se hicieran públicos de forma oficial.

Fuentes del departamento que dirige Dolors Montserrat han explicado a Efe que el Ministerio había previsto publicar en la web los resultados provisionales a las 00.00 horas del 6 de marzo para que cada aspirante de forma individualizada pudiera consultar su calificación.

Como cada año, los aspirantes, además de en internet, pueden informarse de los resultados offline, es decir, en un listado en papel, ya que el Ministerio los remite a las delegaciones y subdelegaciones del Gobierno para que los cuelguen en los tablones de anuncios correspondientes. Esos listados con los datos de los aspirantes y sus notas son los que se han conocido antes.

De esta forma, las fuentes han señalado que el departamento de Montserrat abrirá una investigación para ver lo que ha ocurrido, ya que se ha seguido el mismo procedimiento que los años anteriores.

Etiquetas