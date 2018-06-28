La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un monitor por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales sobre más de una decena de niños en un campamento en la localidad vallisoletana de Hornillos de Eresma, según informaron fuentes del caso.

La detención del monitor, de unos 30 años y vecino de Medina del Campo, se produjo este miércoles bajo la acusación de haber abusado de más de diez menores, con edades comprendidas entre los 8 y 12 años procedentes de Madrid y que se encontraban en el campamento 'El Trasto', de la empresa Campa y Ocio y Tiempo Libre. En estos momentos el presunto responsable de estos hechos se encuentra en los calabozos de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Valladolid, en el Paseo de San Isidro, a la espera de ser puesto a disposición judicial.

La alcaldesa, Coral López de la Viuda apenas podía articular palabra tras conocer el trasfondo de los hechos. "¡Pero qué me estás contando. No me lo puedo creer, estoy horrorizada, me dan ganas de llorar, qué puede decir ante una cosa así!", respondía incrédula la primer edil.

