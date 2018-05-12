Público
Público

Catalunya Los mossos cazan a un anciano de 88 años que conducía sin carné a 180 k/hora

El infractor, con audífono y dificultades de movimiento, perdió los puntos del permiso de conducir en varias ocasiones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de un agente de los Mossos. / EFE

Foto de archivo de un agente de los Mossos. / EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han denunciado penalmente a un hombre de 88 años por conducir a 180 kilómetros por hora y sin carné de conducir, según ha informado hoy el departamento de Interior.

El conductor infractor, que lleva audífono y tiene dificultades de movimiento, había perdido los puntos del permiso de conducir en varias ocasiones.

El anciano fue interceptado a las 10.24 horas del pasado 4 de mayo en el punto kilométrico 15,5 de la autopista C-32, en el término municipal de Cubelles (Barcelona).

Los agentes del sector de tráfico de Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona) localizaron el vehículo cuando estaban haciendo un control de velocidad en una zona donde está limitada a 120 kilómetros por hora.

Los Mossos inmovilizaron el vehículo e informaron al juzgado de instrucción en funciones de guardia y a la Fiscalía sobre este caso, por si era necesario aplicar medidas cautelares.

Etiquetas