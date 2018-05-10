Cientos de estudiantes, la mayoría mujeres, se han concentrado esta mañana en la Puerta del Sol contra la sentencia de La Manada y han clamado "fuera machistas de los juzgados", al considerar que este fallo judicial es "patriarcal". La protesta ha comenzado este mediodía, coincidiendo con la huelga estudiantil, y los convocantes, el Sindicato de Estudiantes, ha decidido hacer una manifestación hasta el Ministerio de Justicia.

Con una gran pancarta en la que se ha podido leer: "No es abuso, es violación. Nosotras sí te creemos", han proclamado consignas como "Justicia de mierda, la estáis juzgando a ella", "Esto pasa por un gobierno facha", "Disculpa las molestias, nos están asesinando" y "Dónde están, no se ven, las mujeres del PP".

Una de las manifestantes que se encontraba en la cabecera es la hermana de Diana Quer, Valeria, quien ha señalado a los medios que protesta en su nombre, "porque ella no puede hacerlo". "Grita por las que no pueden", "Nosotras somos la manada", "Si no nos matan no nos creen" y "A ese magistrado no lo han violado", han sido algunos de los mensajes de las pancartas de esta protesta.

Manifestaciones similares están teniendo lugar desde el mediodía en otras ciudades del país.