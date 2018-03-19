Público
Muere un acróbata del Circo del Sol en pleno show en Florida

El gimnasta estaba suspendido por unas correas sobre el escenario el sábado por la noche cuando cayó al vacío. Fue llevado de urgencia al hospital, pero murió debido a sus heridas, según indicaba la compañía a través de su misiva.

Imagen de archivo de un espectáculo del Circo del Sol.

Un acróbata ha fallecido mientras actuaba en un espectáculo del Circo del Sol en Tampa, Florida, ha comunicado la compañía con sede en Montreal. Su nombre era Yann Arnaud y estaba suspendido por unas correas sobre el escenario el sábado por la noche cuando cayó al vacío. Fue llevado de urgencia al hospital, pero murió debido a sus heridas, según indicaba la compañía a través de su misiva.

"Toda la familia del Cirque du Soleil está conmocionada y devastada por esta tragedia. Yann ha estado con nosotros por más de 15 años y ha sido amado por todos los que tuvieron la oportunidad de conocerlo", reza el comunicado difundido. 

Otros dos espectáculos que estaban programados para Tampa fueron cancelados después del accidente. "Estamos ofreciendo nuestra colaboración completa y transparente a las autoridades a medida que examinen las circunstancias de este accidente", expresó la compañía.

