Un canguro murió y otro resultó herido en un zoológico chino después de que varios visitantes les lanzaran piedras y ladrillos para despertarlos y verlos saltar. Los sucesos ocurrieron a comienzos de abril en el zoológico de Fuzhou en la provincia de Fujian, según informó el diario local Strait News.

Un trabajador del zoológico explicó que el animal fallecido es una hembra de doce años y que murió después de que una piedra afilada le lastimara el pie izquierdo, lo que le provocó una hemorragia masiva. Pero este no fue el único suceso similar, pues unos días más tarde un macho de 5 años resultó herido cuando un visitante le arrojó parte de un ladrillo al recinto donde estaba el animal.

Según contó un criador de canguros del zoológico, los visitantes tienen la costumbre de arrojar piedras para hacer saltar a los marsupiales o para despertarlos si están durmiendo. Los canguros, contó, generalmente están activos por la mañana temprano y a primera hora de la tarde, pero la mayor parte del día tienden a descansar debajo de los árboles.

El zoológico tiene cámaras de seguridad en áreas con animales protegidos pero la mayoría apuntan a los recintos en lugar de a las áreas de visitantes, por lo que los responsables de lesionar a los canguros no fueron filmados y no pudieron ser identificados. El zoológico, que tiene instaladas señales que advierten a la gente de que no alimenten a los animales ni les tiren objetos, ha solicitado al gobierno de la ciudad de Fujian financiación para instalar cámaras de vigilancia de alta definición.

"Actos crueles como este son otro peligro más que enfrentan los animales en los zoológicos", apuntó la organización de defensa de los animales PETA tras este suceso. Según indicaron, instalar cámaras "no resolverá el problema". "Mientras las personas paguen por la compra de las entradas al zoológico, los animales seguirán corriendo riesgos", aseguró la Ong.