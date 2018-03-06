Público
Muere un español y otro está crítico tras sufrir una intoxicación por monóxido de carbono en un hotel de Londres

La víctima mortal es el mallorquín Marcos Cervera, que compartía habitación desde el pasado viernes en el hotel Mayflower, en Kensington, con el madrileño Esteban García, ingresado en el Hospital Chelsea And Westminster.

Fachada del hotel Mayflower, en Kensington.

Un español ha muerto este lunes en un hotel de Londres por una aparente intoxicación por monóxido de carbono y otro se encuentra hospitalizado "en estado crítico", confirmó este martes un portavoz de la policía británica.

Según explicó hoy a Efe Guillermo Trapiello, un amigo de los dos españoles, ambos en la treintena, la víctima mortal es el mallorquín Marcos Cervera, que compartía habitación desde el pasado viernes en el hotel Mayflower, en Kensington, con el madrileño Esteban García, ingresado en el Hospital Chelsea And Westminster "en estado muy grave, en coma inducido, en la unidad de cuidados intensivos".

La policía indicó en un comunicado que los "test iniciales" llevados a cabo en el hotel, que fue evacuado y continúa acordonado, mostraron "un volumen elevado de monóxido de carbono", si bien la investigación "aún no ha concluido" y el fallecimiento del varón -declarado muerto "en el lugar"- "se aborda, en esta fase temprana, como inexplicable".

