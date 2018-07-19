Muere un hombre de 78 años en O Porriño tras ser atacado por avispas asiáticas

Un hombre de 78 años falleció la noche del miércoles en la localidad pontevedresa de O Porriño tras sufrir el ataque de avispas asiáticas (Vespa velutina) mientras segaba la hierba en una finca situada en la zona de Carracido.
El nido, de tamaño pequeño en comparación con los que suelen hacer las avispas velutinas, estaba oculto dentro de un bloque junto a un galpón de la finca. Tras el suceso, los bomberos procedieron a su retirada.
Según comentaron los familiares del anciano, éste podría ser alérgico lo que pudo haber precipitado su fallecimiento.
Cuando los bomberos fueron alertados, el hombre estaba inconsciente pero cuando llegaron a la zona ya había fallecido.
El pasado mes de noviembre otro hombre, de 54 años, también murió en O Porriño tras ser atacado por un enjambre de avispas asiáticas.
La autopsia determinó que la víctima falleció de un choque anafiláctico por una reacción alérgica tras recibir múltiples picaduras, alrededor de una veintena.
El pasado mes de febrero, el Ayuntamiento de O Porriño repartió entre los vecinos 500 trampas —300 más que el año pasado— y 175 litros de líquido atrayente para luchar contra la avispa asiática.
