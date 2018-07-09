Público
Madrid Muere en Madrid una mujer de 30 años intoxicada cuando limpiaba con amoníaco

Trabajó con el producto cerca de dos horas y cuando se sintió indispuesta avisó al 112, que no pudo hacer nada por salvarla.

Una ambulancia del SUMMA.

Una mujer de 30 años de edad ha fallecido este lunes por una intoxicación por inhalación de amoníaco tras pasar cerca de dos horas limpiando con ese producto la cocina de su casa, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.

Según la misma fuente, los hechos han ocurrido en la calle San Herculano, en el distrito madrileño de San Blas, y ha sido la propia mujer quien ha avisado al 112 sobre las tres de la tarde, al sentirse indispuesta.

Al parecer, la mujer estaba sola en casa y llevaba cerca de dos horas limpiando la cocina de su casa, cuando se ha empezado a sentir mareada y ha sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria.

Cuando los bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid se han desplazado hasta el domicilio, la mujer ya no respondía, de modo que han tenido que abrir la puerta ellos mismos.

La mujer se encontraba tendida en el suelo en parada cardiorrespiratoria, de modo que los sanitarios del SUMMA 112 le han practicado la reanimación cardiopulmonar durante media hora, pero solo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento.

Las fuentes han añadido que la causa del fallecimiento aún se investiga, pero la principal hipótesis es la de la intoxicación por inhalación de amoníaco.

