Muere un montañero cuando practicaba esquí de travesía en Palencia

Un montañero de 50 años ha fallecido hoy tras sufrir una caída cuando practicaba esquí de travesía en la cara norte del Pico Espigüete, en el término municipal de Velilla del Río Carrión, en el norte de la provincia de Palencia.
El Grupo de Rescate y Salvamento de la Junta de Castilla y León ha evacuado al hombre que había caído en una zona inaccesible para vehículos por tierra, según ha informado el Servicio de Emergencias 1-1-2 Castilla y León.
Del accidente ha tenido conocimiento el servicio 112 hacia las 14.00 horas cuando el Centro de Emergencias ha recibido una llamada de un grupo de cuatro montañeros que estaban intentando localizar a su compañero, un hombre que se había caído.
El Centro Coordinador de Emergencias de la Agencia de Protección Civil ha enviado al lugar un helicóptero de rescate y salvamento con dos rescatadores y ha dado aviso al GREIM de la Guardia Civil y a Emergencias Sanitarias-Sacyl.
En una nueva llamada los montañeros han confirmado que han localizado a su compañero y que éste ha fallecido.
El helicóptero de rescate ha trasladado el cadáver del montañero hasta un punto accesible para vehículos en la localidad de Velilla del Río Carrión y después ha evacuado también a los otros cuatro acompañantes debido a las malas condiciones meteorológicas en la zona.
