Madrid Muere un niño de 4 años en el Parque del Retiro al caerle un árbol encima

El Ayuntamiento decretaba este sábado por la mañana el cierre del Parque a causa de las fuertes rachas de viento.

Uno de los árboles caídos en las últimas horas en el parque de El Retiro (Madrid). /@_ELRETIRO

Un niño de 4 años ha fallecido este sábado tras caerle un árbol en el Parque de El Retiro, según a informado a Efe un portavoz de Emergencias Madrid. Esta mañana, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid advertía del cierre del parque a causa de las previsiones de fuerte viento —de más de 70 kilómetros por hora— de la la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET).

El suceso ha ocurrido a las 13.30 horas dentro del parque, en la calle Menéndez Pelayo con Ibiza, poco más de media hora después de que el Ayuntamiento de Madrid informara de su cierre ante la posibilidad de la caída de árboles y ramas debido a las fuertes rachas de viento que hoy azotan la zona metropolitana. Fuentes del Consistorio madrileño, que han lamentado profundamente la muerte del menor, han explicado que el parque estaba desalojándose cuando se ha producido el suceso.

Al lugar han acudido sanitarios del Samur que no han podido hacer nada por salvar la vida del menor, que iba acompañado por su padre, quien ha tenido que ser atendido por una crisis de ansiedad.

En otras ocasiones, el fuerte viento ha provocado importantes daños materiales en la capital y en junio de 2014 un hombre falleció en el Retiro al caerle una rama encima.

