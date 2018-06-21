Muere una persona sin hogar tras recibir una paliza en el centro de Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte el 10 de abril de un hombre que vivía en la calle en el centro de Barcelona y que había sido agredido el 25 de marzo, ha informado el cuerpo policial.
Los agentes recibieron el aviso de la defunción el 11 de abril y la autopsia dio un resultado no concluyente sobre la causa de su muerte, que se produjo en la unidad de cuidados intensivos del Hospital del Mar, adonde había sido trasladado, según publica La Vanguardia.
La policía catalana mantiene la investigación abierta para identificar a los posibles agresores y determinar en qué circunstancias se produjeron las lesiones. El fallecido se había instalado en la plaza de Catalunya, donde solía dormir junto a sus dos perros.
