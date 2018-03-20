Mueren dos niños en un incendio en Getafe y su padre fallece atropellado por un tren poco después

Dos hermanos menores de edad, un niño de diez y una niña de ocho años, han muerto este martes en un incendio en una vivienda de Getafe. Poco después, se ha encontrado a su padre muerto tras ser atropellado por un tren en una estación de la misma localidad madrileña, según ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.
Sobre las 20.30 horas se ha recibido la llamada que alertaba del incendio en una vivienda de la plaza Benjamín Palencia de Getafe. Los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid no han tardado en apagar las llamas ya que solo afectaban a una parte de la vivienda, pero tras extinguir el incendio se han encontrado los cadáveres de los niños.
Los sanitarios del Summa han confirmado el fallecimiento de los menores, que ha provocado una crisis de ansiedad a su madre, que ha tenido que se trasladada al Hospital de Getafe.
#SUMMA112 confirma el fallecimiento de un niño 10 años y una niña de 8 en un pequeño incendio en una habitación de su vivienda, extinguido por #BomberosCM. C/ Benjamín Palencia, #Getafe. pic.twitter.com/FmvfeF9gfp— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) 20 de marzo de 2018
La madre ha sido atendida por #SUMMA112 por una fuerte crisis de ansiedad y trasladada al Hospital de Getafe. @policia investiga el suceso. pic.twitter.com/WigNsIMFTD— 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) 20 de marzo de 2018
Poco después de este suceso, los sanitarios han confirmado también el fallecimiento del padre de los niños, que ha muerto arrollado por un tren en la estación Getafe Industrial, situada a dos kilómetros de la vivienda. Agentes de la Policía Nacional se han hecho cargo de la investigación.
