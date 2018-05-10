Las muertes de inmigrantes 'sin papeles' aumentaron un 15% tras los recortes del PP que liquidaron la sanidad universal

La reforma sanitaria de 2012, que excluyó a los inmigrantes sin papeles de la cobertura sanitaria pública, provocó un aumento medio del 15% en la mortalidad de este sector de la población en España, según un estudio conjunto de la Universidad Pompeu Fabra (UPF) y la Universidad de Barcelona (UB).
Se trata del estudio Los efectos mortales de perder la cobertura sanitaria, que han desarrollado la investigadora del Instituto de Economía de Barcelona que depende de la Universidad de Barcelona y del Centre de Recerca en Economia i Salut (CRES) que depende de la Universidad Pompeu Fabra (UPF), Judit Vall, y los investigadores Arnau Juanmartí Mestres (CRES-UPF) y Guillem López Casasnovas (CRES-UPF).
El informe analiza la evolución en la mortalidad de la población que reside en España de manera irregular y de los habitantes con acceso garantizado a la sanidad entre 2009 y 2015, y concluye que a partir de la entrada en vigor de la ley de 2012 se produjeron 70 muertes más al año que las que se producían en el periodo anterior.
El informe muestra cómo la mortalidad entre 2009 y 2012 había decrecido al mismo ritmo tanto entre la población nativa como entre los sin papeles, ha informado el Instituto de Economía de la UB.
La aprobación de la reforma en 2012 no tuvo consecuencias en la estadística para los documentados, mientras que el efecto sobre la gráfica de la población que quedó excluida de la sanidad fue inmediato, concluye el estudio.
El estudio indica que la reforma sanitaria de 2012 se aprobó con la intención de "ahorrar recursos y disuadir el turismo sanitario". Sin embargo, acabó restringiendo el acceso a la salud pública de los indocumentados, "cambiando así la naturaleza universal del sistema".
De hecho, un año después de la reforma, España había retirado un mínimo de 873.000 tarjetas sanitarias a personas que no habían podido certificar su residencia en España, lo que supone un 13,87% de los inmigrantes en España y un 1,86% del total de la población.
Los datos muestran también cómo los efectos de la reforma sanitaria van a más con el paso del tiempo, de manera que, en 2015, la mortalidad entre los sin papeles ya era un 22,6% superior a la que se registraba antes de la reforma sanitaria.
