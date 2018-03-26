Miriam Ruiz, una mujer transgénero de Oviedo (Asturias) ha denunciado el "secuestro parental" de sus los los hijos mellizos, Aiden y Skye, que tuvo con su marido mediante gestación subrogada en Ucrania el pasado mayo. Ruiz vive en Alemania, donde trabaja como ingeniera, y ha denunciado que el padre desapareció con los niños "sin avisar ni dar señales de vida", según publicada La Nueva España.
La denunciante afirman que el padre se está aprovechando de la justicia española para intentar que España no la reconozca como madre de los niños, algo que estaba intentado durante los últimos meses. Según explica, en Ucrania y otros países, tanto ella como su marido figuran como padres biológicos de los pequeños, pero en España sólo el hombre está reconocido como progenitor, mientras que la maternidad le corresponde legalmente a la madre biológica. Ruiz esperaba ser reconocida como madre adoptiva de Aiden y Skye, sin embargo, la desaparición repentina de su marido, con quien se casó en 2016, ha paralizado los trámites legales.
La desaparición del hombre y sus hijos tuvo lugar, según la denunciante, el 30 de noviembre. Un día después denunció los hechos en Alemania, donde residían entonces, pero la justicia germana le comunicó que el caso era competencia de la justicia Española, dado la nacionalidad y el domicilio habitual de ambos. Un día después, su hermano denunció el "secuestro" ante la Policía Nacional de Oviedo.
La mujer sostiene que tanto ella como su entorno intentaron en varias ocasiones ponerse en contacto sin éxito con su esposo. No obstante, asegura haber obtenido unas fotos del hombre junto a una amiga mexicana a la que iban a contratar como niñera y los niños, por Madrid.
