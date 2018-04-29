En el módulo de madres del Centro Penitenciario de Aranjuez (Madrid), algunas internas trabajan armando bolsos y complementos de moda. Iniciativas como ésta suponen una oportunidad para mujeres en riesgo de exclusión social.
Eva Alonso y Gloría María Concha lideran el proyecto 'Evana&tía', una línea de bolsos y complementos de piel originaria de Ubrique (Cádiz) que, según ellas, nace con el objetivo de empoderar a mujeres en riesgo de exclusión social y laboral como explican sus impulsoras.
Así, el primer colectivo vulnerable con el que ya trabajan es el de las mujeres que se encuentran en la prisión madrileña de Aranjuez. Allí, la firma ha instalado un taller en el que las internas llevan a cabo la última fase de producción de los bolsos.
Las mujeres cobran un salario mientras desarrollan una tarea distinta a la que se les suele plantear dentro de la prisión.
"El objetivo es que cuando las mujeres salgan de la cárcel, que es cuando más barreras tienen para acceder al mercado laboral, sigan trabajando con nosotras”, comenta Alonso, y añade: “Hemos empezado a trabajar en el módulo de madres porque de esta manera también estamos ayudando a los niños que han nacido en la prisión y tienen menos oportunidades".
En este caso, por ejemplo, los patrones de los bolsos son diseñados sin costuras con el objetivo de que sea posible el montaje del producto final en cualquier taller y con mujeres sin experiencia previa; así, el bolso sale de las instalaciones listo para su venta.
