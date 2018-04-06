Los 65 integrantes de la nueva promoción de jueces, que recibirán el próximo lunes sus despachos, son en un 70,8% mujeres, una tendencia que mantiene la registrada en anteriores promociones, pues en la última representaban casi el 65%.
Los 19 hombres y 46 mujeres que integran la última promoción salida de la Escuela Judicial con sede en Barcelona, la número 67, recibirán el próximo lunes sus despachos en un acto presidido por el rey que tendrá lugar en el Auditorio de la capital catalana.
Las mujeres, que son más de la mitad de los 5.377 jueces españoles en activo, representan el 70,8% de los integrantes de la nueva promoción, un porcentaje casi siete puntos superior al 64% que suponían en la promoción anterior.
Atendiendo al lugar de residencia habitual, Andalucía es la Comunidad Autónoma que más jueces aporta (13), seguida por Castilla y León (11) y Catalunya, Galicia y Madrid (6 cada una).
Catalunya es la Comunidad Autónoma donde tendrán su primer destino más miembros de la nueva promoción de jueces, que solo en cuatro casos tienen o han tenido algún juez en su familia.
Entre los nuevos jueces hay también cinco residentes en la Comunidad Valenciana; cuatro en Castilla-La Mancha; tres en Navarra y en el País Vasco; dos en Aragón, Asturias y Canarias; y uno en Extremadura y Murcia.
La media de edad al ingresar en la Escuela Judicial en 2016 era de 28 años, aunque los cuatro alumnos más jóvenes tenían entonces 24 y los tres más veteranos pasaban de los 40.
Cuando llegaron a la Escuela, habían dedicado una media de tres años y once meses a preparar las oposiciones de acceso a la Carrera Judicial, a las que la mayoría -el 55,4%- había tomado la decisión de presentarse durante su estancia en la Universidad como estudiantes de Derecho.
El 95,4% de los nuevos jueces contó con el apoyo económico de sus padres durante la preparación de la oposición, y solo el 4,6% disfrutó de una beca.
