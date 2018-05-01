Una multitudinaria pelea en un pueblo de Toledo termina con 19 heridos, la mayoría de disparos de perdigón 

Diecinueve personas han resultado heridas de carácter leve, al menos 11 de ellas por disparos de una escopeta de perdigones, en una pelea que se ha producido la pasada madrugada en Lominchar (Toledo), y han sido trasladadas hasta el Hospital Virgen de la Salud de Toledo. La Guardia Civil ya ha detenido a un joven de 21 años como presunto autor de los disparos
Fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha han informado de que la reyerta se ha producido, por causas que se desconocen, a las 4:54 horas en la Plaza de José Antonio de Lominchar. La localidad celebra durante estos días sus fiestas patronales. El delegado del Gobierno en Castilla La Mancha ha explicado a los medios que el detenido cogió una escopeta y disparó al suelo y los perdigones hirieron a parte de las personas que se encontraban en el lugar, participando en las actividades festivas.
Hasta el lugar se dirigieron tres patrullas de la Guardia Civil, que al llegar comprobaron que había un joven que estaba esgrimiendo un arma de fuego que disparó al aire. Los guardias civiles se abalanzaron sobre el joven, que llegó a hacer un segundo disparo antes de ser reducido, según ha detallado el delegado del Gobierno.
A consecuencia del incidente han resultado heridas 19 personas, de las que siete han tenido que ser trasladadas en ambulancia hasta el Hospital Virgen de la Salud de Toledo y otras 12 se han trasladaron por sus propios medios al centro hospitalario. Además, tres guardias civiles han sufrido contusiones al reducir al agresor.
En este sentido, fuentes del Servicio de Salud de Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam), han explicado que al Hospital Virgen de la Salud han llegado 19 personas, que están siendo curadas de sus heridas, aunque todas son de carácter leve. Parte de los heridos ya han sido enviados a sus casas tras ser atendidos y está previsto que al resto se le vaya dando el alta a lo largo de la mañana, han añadido estas fuentes.
