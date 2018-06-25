Un hombre acosa a una periodista brasileña al intentar besarla en pleno directo.

Una reportera brasileña fue acosada este domingo en pleno directo. Julia Guimaraes se disponía a hablar antes del partido de Japón contra Senegal cuando un hombre se acercó e intentó besarla.

La periodista de Globo Esporte, que apartó su cara a tiempo, le recriminó: "¡No hagas eso! No vuelvas a hacerlo, ¿vale? No te he dado permiso para hacer eso. Respeta".

Pero Guimaraes no es la única. Otras dos compañeras han sufrido una situación similar en las conexiones en directo durante el Mundial de Rusia 2018.

El día de la inauguración del evento deportivo, un aficionado besó y manoseó a una periodista colombiana, Julieth González Teherán. La periodista de DW pidió "respeto" en las redes sociales, además de señalar: "No merecemos este trato, somos igualmente valiosas y profesionales".

Por otra parte, un grupo de aficionados suecos zarandearon a la reportera Malin Wahlberg en la previa del Suecia-Corea. Después de agarrarla y despeinarla, uno de ellos besó a la profesional de Aftonbladet TV.