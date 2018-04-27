Público
Público

Murcia Investigan un presunto abuso sexual a una joven en una fiesta universitaria de Murcia

La joven de 19 años de edad, en estado ebrio, perdió el conocimiento y al despertarse observó al chico abusando sexualmente de ella.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cuerpos de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

Cuerpos de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para tratar de esclarecer un supuesto caso de abuso sexual ocurrido este jueves por la tarde-noche en una fiesta universitaria en el Campus de Espinardo, en Murcia, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Según manifestó la víctima, una joven de 19 años, al agente que se desplazó hasta el lugar, conoció al chico en el transcurso de la fiesta y, con posterioridad, decidieron ir a un lugar más apartado.

La joven, en estado ebrio, perdió el conocimiento y al despertarse observó al chico abusando sexualmente de ella, por lo que le pidió que desistiera de su actitud, cosa que él no hizo.

De momento, han prestado declaración los agentes de Policía Nacional que atendieron en primera instancia a la joven. Se está a la espera de que la joven preste declaración a lo largo de este viernes en la Comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.

Etiquetas