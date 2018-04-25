La Guardia Civil ha detenido a más de 20 personas en una macrooperación contra los clanes de la droga en el poblado de Son Banya, en Mallorca, han indicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
En la operación se han desarticulado las principales organizaciones de venta de droga en la isla balear y se ha detenido a la mayoría de los cabecillas de los clanes que se refugian en ese poblado marginal cercano a Palma de Mallorca.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que en el operativo, desarrollado esta madrugada, han participado más de 200 agentes del instituto armado.
