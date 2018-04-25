Público
Narcotráfico Desarticuladas las principales organizaciones de venta de droga en Mallorca 

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a más de 20 personas en una macrooperación contra estos clanes en el poblado de Son Banya.

Imagen de archivo de una operación antidroga de la Guardia Civil.

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a más de 20 personas en una macrooperación contra los clanes de la droga en el poblado de Son Banya, en Mallorca, han indicado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

En la operación se han desarticulado las principales organizaciones de venta de droga en la isla balear y se ha detenido a la mayoría de los cabecillas de los clanes que se refugian en ese poblado marginal cercano a Palma de Mallorca.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado que en el operativo, desarrollado esta madrugada, han participado más de 200 agentes del instituto armado.

