Níjar Encuentran ADN de Gabriel en la camiseta hallada por el padre del menor desaparecido

El ministro de Interior Zoido ha señalado que la búsqueda "continúa", por lo que "la colaboración ciudadana es fundamental", y ha pedido a quien tenga alguna pista que llame al 112, 062 ó 091.

Guardia civil investiga la desaparición de Gabriel

Miembros de la Guardia Civil participan en la búsqueda del menor desaparecid en Níjar (Almeria)/ EFE (Carlos Barba)

Las pruebas realizadas en la camiseta interior que el pasado sábado fue encontrada cerca de la depuradora de Las Negras en Níjar (Almería) por el padre de Gabriel Cruz, el niño desaparecido desde el pasado martes, han certificado la presencia de ADN del menor.

Así lo ha indicado el ministro de Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter, en la que ha señalado que la búsqueda "continúa", por lo que "la colaboración ciudadana es fundamental", con lo que ha pedido a quien tenga alguna pista que llame al 112, 062 ó 091.

El menor desapareció el pasado martes cuando se dirigía desde la casa de su abuela a la de unos familiares en un espacio de 100 metros en la ciudad almeriense de Níjar. 

