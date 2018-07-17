Público
La Orotava La nota hallada con los cadáveres de la familia de la Orotava era del padre

En principio, no se trata de un caso de violencia de género, pero han insistido en que están abiertas todas las líneas de investigación.

Agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil investigan el suceso en el que un hombre que ha aparecido muerto junto a su mujer y sus dos hijos de corta edad en su casa de La Orotava/EFE/Cristóbal García

La nota manuscrita encontrada en el domicilio de La Orotava (Tenerife) donde este lunes fueron hallados los cuerpos de una pareja y de sus dos hijas menores de edad fue escrita por el padre, han informado fuentes de la Fiscalía, quienes precisan que todas las líneas de investigación continúan abiertas.

Las fuentes han precisado que "muy en principio" parece que no se trata de un caso de violencia de género, pero han insistido en que están abiertas todas las líneas de investigación.

El resultado de las autopsias, que este martes se comenzarán a realizar en el Instituto de Medicina Legal, y los datos obtenidos por los investigadores de la Guardia Civil en el lugar de los hechos, permitirá determinar la secuencia de lo ocurrido en el domicilio de la pareja, en el que también apareció muerto un perro que era la mascota de la familia, agregan las fuentes.

Sobre las 12,00 horas de ayer fueron hallados en la vivienda de la casa los cuerpos sin vida de los cuatro miembros de la familia.

El hombre, de 45 años y militar de profesión, apareció ahorcado mientras que la mujer y las dos niñas de 3 y 5 años aparecieron muertas sobre la cama en otra estancia de la vivienda.

Las fuentes han señalado que, según los testimonios recabados por los investigadores, no existía mala relación entre la pareja ni denuncias de malos tratos.

