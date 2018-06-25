Público
Maltrato animal Una nueva investigación desvela la crueldad en una granja de cerdos de Inglaterra

Las cámaras ocultas instaladas por Igualdad Animal captaron a los trabajadores pateando a los cerdos repetidamente y a dos de ellos atacando con un rastrillo a una cerda.

Una de las cerdas herida en la granja investigada por Igualdad Animal.

La organización Igualdad Animal de Reino Unido ha desvelado un nuevo caso de grave maltrato animal en una granja de cerdos de Lincolnshire (Inglaterra) tras una investigación que la asociación animalista decidió emprender tras la denuncia de un trabajador.

Una vez infiltrados, los activistas hallaron cerdos con cicatrices, hernias y heridas graves de mordidas en la cola, algunas de ellas infectadas. Además, las cámaras ocultas instaladas por la organización captaron a los trabajadores pateando a los cerdos repetidamente y a dos de ellos atacando con un rastrillo a una cerda aterrorizada para obligarla a entrar con un cerdo en una jaula. Las imágenes posteriores evidenciaron las heridas, algunas de ellas provocadas por otros animales, que también la atacaban.

También, en otra imagen, se observa cómo un trabajador rocía pintura en el hocico de uno de los cerdos sólo por diversión, mostrando un desprecio absoluto por los animales a su cargo; o incluso, cómo llegan a disparar a otro después de una brutal paliza en la que el cerdo no dejaba de gritar.

Según informa la organización, las imágenes fueron entregadas a la Real Sociedad para la Prevención de la Crueldad Animal (RSPCA por sus siglas en inglés) para su investigación y posible sanción.

“Los animales en las granjas industriales están viviendo un auténtico infierno. No tienen a nadie, somos su única esperanza. Vamos a seguir llevando nuestras cámaras allí donde no llegan las televisiones. Vamos a seguir denunciando los abusos que se cometen contra ellos”, ha señalado la organización en una nota.

