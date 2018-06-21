El nuevo Gobierno revisará el recurso a la condena del Tribunal de Estrasburgo por las devoluciones en caliente en Melilla y Ceuta

El Ministerio de Justicia ha decidido revisar la posición del Gobierno ante la condena a España dictada por el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) el año pasado por la devolución en caliente de dos inmigrantes, que fue recurrida por el anterior Ejecutivo del PP.
España fue condenada en octubre de 2017 por la devolución a Marruecos de dos inmigrantes subsaharianos que habían superado de manera irregular la valla fronteriza de Melilla, el anterior Gobierno recurrió y el recurso fue admitido el pasado enero.
Según explica el Ministerio en un comunicado, la titular de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, solicitó el 11 de junio aplazar la vista prevista para el próximo 4 de julio con el objetivo "revisar la postura que el anterior Gobierno del Partido Popular decidió mantener ante el TEDH".
La corte internacional consideró que la práctica de las devoluciones en caliente era una violación del Convenio Europeo de Derechos Humanos, subraya Justicia.
El Ministerio recuerda que esas prácticas, bajo la figura jurídica del "rechazo en frontera", fueron avaladas por la reforma de la ley de Seguridad Ciudadana impulsada por el Ejecutivo del PP en 2015 y conocida como ley mordaza, provocando también una modificación de la ley de extranjería.
El rechazo en frontera permite la expulsión inmediata de quienes superan de manera irregular los puestos fronterizos de Ceuta y Melilla sin que puedan acceder a los procedimientos legales a los que hasta entonces tenían derecho: apertura de un expediente administrativo, asesoría jurídica y proceso de identificación para determinar si pueden solicitar asilo o refugio.
El Ministerio que dirige Delgado recuerda que organismos internacionales como el Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados o el Consejo de Europa, así como numerosas ONG, han puesto en duda que esa normativa se adecúe a la legislación internacional en materia de derechos humanos.
Justicia estudiará el caso para analizar qué pasos dar tras la condena, valorando, por ejemplo, si procede retirar el recurso o matizarlo.
